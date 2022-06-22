Shakira and Gerard Pique separated, they would have fought

Shakira and Gerard Pique are no longer on the same wavelength since the footballer’s infidelity and even fought according to a Spanish journalist.

Shakira and Gérard Piqué have ended their romance, as they announced in a statement in early June 2022: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. » On June 1, 2022, the web went up in flames when it was reported that the FC Barcelona football player was allegedly unfaithful to the singerwhich would have even surprised his companion with another.

Since then, relations would be strained between the two stars, who would be on bad terms. “They fought in the middle of the street in front of everyone” even reported the Spanish journalist Silvia Taules. An altercation that would have made Shakira lose her voice, who canceled several dates of her tour. The 45-year-old artist has a lot on her heart, she who nevertheless tries to keep smiling on television, in the show Dancing With Myself in which she is a juror alongside Nick Jonas, and especially for her children, Milan and Sasha.

Gerard Pique: Tongues loosen

Gerard Pique is in turmoil as more and more tongues are loosened. The 35-year-old athlete would go on outings with his friend and teammate Riqui Puig. Parties during which he would spend “at least 2000 euros”, “in nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the day” according to paparazzi Jordi Martin, who spoke on the program Socialité broadcast on Telecinco. That’s not all, according to Turkish journalist Melih Esat Açil, Gerard Pique would have had an extra marital relationship with the mother of player Pablo Gavi, with whom he plays at Barça. He would also have flirted with a certain Suzy Cortez whom he would have asked for intimate photos. All this broke the camel’s back and put an end to his romance with the interpreter of WakaWaka, tube which allowed them to meet in 2010 during the World Cup.