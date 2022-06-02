Shakira and Gerard Pique, the break? She would have grilled it with another!

It smells bad for Gerard Pique and Shakira. The two stars met in 2010 while filming the music video for the song Waka-waka for the World Cup. Since then, they have never let go and have become parents of two little boys: Milan, in 2013, and Sasha, in 2015. The ex of the footballer, tackled for the singer, had also come out of silence in 2017. Since 12 years old, they are a model couple. Despite rumors of a breakup, they never broke up.

Pique grilled in the arms of another woman?

Unfortunately, this Wednesday, June 1, 2022, news surprised everyone: the couple broke up! It all started with a revelation from the journalist of the Catalan newspaper El Periodico, Emiliano Pérez, who assured that “the captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis“. These words were confirmed by two other journalists in the video podcast Mamarazzis, broadcast live on Wednesday on the newspaper’s social networks. They reveal that Shakira, who had ignited the Super Bowl in 2020, would have grilled her boyfriend with another woman.

Stung already fully into celibacy?

They also claim that Pique would have left the marital home and would have gone back to live in his old apartment in Barcelona. The footballer would take full advantage of his single life and would go out regularly in clubs with Riqui Puig, his Barca teammate. Journalists also claim that the singer was twice in Ibiza, last May, alone with her two children. “In the photos, she looked sad“, recalls one of them, who now thinks she knows why.

Will Pique succeed in making a new comeback and win back Shakira’s heart? In any case, this time, there will be no referee to help him…