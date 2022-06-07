Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the singer would have tried to reconcile with him twice | Famous
Shakira tried to rescue the relationship with Gerard Piqué
According to a report from the Spanish newspaper 20minutes on Tuesday, June 7, signed by the journalist Saúl Ortiz, Shakira would have done everything possible to stay with the footballer.
“20minutes has been able to know that, despite the fact that the decision has already been made (about the separation), Shakira tried to return, even twicewith the father of her children,” reads the note.
According to media sources, “they insist that the love she feels for him is blinding” and that the Colombian “had the hope” of being able to resume the relationship.
20minutes assures that “Gerard has created a new world in which Shakira no longer has a place“.
Neither has said what led to the decision to separate. In Spain it is speculated that the footballer would have been unfaithful to the artist with a blonde woman who is a waitress.
” We don’t know what kind of relationship they havebut it seems that their meetings were frequent and that could have bothered the singer a lot,” Lorena Vázquez, one of the journalists who uncovered this scandal, commented to Wake up America on Sunday.
Other versions point to Shakira and Piqué had an “open relationship”.
Shakira starts following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans
While the news of their separation has exploded, it now transpires that Shakira has started following two of the most coveted Hollywood leading men.
According to the Instagram account of Wake up Americathe singer began to follow the actor who gives life to Superman on Instagram, as reported on Tuesday, June 7.
This has attracted attention because as a result of the crisis he faces with Piqué, a video from 2015 was revived on social networks in which Henry Cavill is on the red carpet of the premiere of ‘The man from UNCLE’ which the artist also attended.
When he was interviewed, he stopped responding to turn around and ask himself: “Is that Shakira?”. According to a review of his Instagram account, the actor did not follow the Colombian until the afternoon of June 7.
In addition, in social networks it transpired in the last hours that the singer also started following Chris Evansconsidered the ‘eternal bachelor’ of Hollywood.
It is not clear if he was already part of his followers before, if at some point he ceased to be or was barely interested in him in recent days.
According to a review of the profiles of both artists, the two followed each other until Tuesday afternoon while some Shakira fans yearn to see her related to Chris Evans or Henry Cavill now that she is single.