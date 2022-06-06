Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the singer’s sister reveals how the artist is after the footballer’s separation | Famous
Shakira’s sister speaks for the first time after the scandal
Lucía Mebarak, one of the sisters of the Colombian, was intercepted by media such as Europa Press this Sunday, June 5, and was questioned about the singer’s state of mind after announcing their separation.
“He’s on the mend” he answered hastily while trying to enter an elevator.
The journalists insisted and asked if such an end was expected in the family: “Possibly”, he said succinctly.
Another detail that he uncovered with the short answers he gave is that Shakira is “out” of Spainbut did not specify where it is.
According to the Spanish press, Lucía Mebarak moved from Colombia to Spain after the accident suffered by his father, William Mebaraka week ago.
Piqué would allegedly have been unfaithful to Shakira with a waitress
He is linked to a waitress: ” Shakira would have been very uncomfortable knowing about a relationship he had with a young girl from Barcelona”, journalist Lorena Vázquez revealed to Wake up America on Sunday this June 5.
The reporter is one of the communicators who uncovered the couple’s crisis that the singer and the athlete are experiencing and that has led to their separation.
” We don’t know what kind of relationship they havebut it seems that their meetings were frequent and that could have bothered the singer a lot,” Vázquez confirmed.