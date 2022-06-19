Entertainment

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the soccer player’s modus operandi to DECEIVE the singer without being discovered

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Yes ok, Shakira and Gerard Pique They were one of the most popular couples worldwide, the magic ended after 12 years of being together.

After various rumors of separationIt was the same singer who confirmed the information and also asked for privacy for the well-being of her family.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard and the annoyance it caused in the jury of her trial against Johnny Depp

6 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez has the jacket you need if you go on vacation up north

17 mins ago

Give Sienna Miller some white sandals and she will change fashion

28 mins ago

Reviews: Guide to 10 movie and series recommendations on Paramount +

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button