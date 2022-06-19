Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the soccer player’s modus operandi to DECEIVE the singer without being discovered

Yes ok, Shakira and Gerard Pique They were one of the most popular couples worldwide, the magic ended after 12 years of being together.

After various rumors of separationIt was the same singer who confirmed the information and also asked for privacy for the well-being of her family.

Let us remember that the Spanish media indicated that the breakup was due to the alleged infidelity from the Spanish.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. IG @SHAKIRA

The suspicions that the relationship had come to an end, was after the footballer returned to live in his single apartment in Spain.

In addition to the fact that the media also indicated that he had cheated on her with a event hostess 22 years old.

Gerard Piqué’s Modus Operandi to deceive Shakira without being discovered

As a result of their separation, it has been reported that the player is “unleashed” and it is that they indicate that he goes from party to party and has spent a huge amount of money on them.

Now it comes to light, what was the modus operandi athlete for sbeing unfaithful to the singer without being discovered, This is how the program announced it “socialite“.

According to the Spanish medium, the FC Barcelona player would have a whole plan armed to date the woman he cheated on the Latina with and get away with it.

Piqué would have a favorite bar to do his thing, the place is called La Traviesa and it is there where he frequently had encounters with the young woman.

His modus operandi was to get to the place where cab and enter one side door so as not to be seen by the paparazzi, since said door was located on a little-traveled street.

On top of that, Gerard had a reserved place, which was surrounded by red curtains so that they could not be seen, and that way, without anyone’s eyes, they could kiss.

All this would have ended when one of the detectives hired by the interpreter of “Congratulations“He discovered it at just the right time.

