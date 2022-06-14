Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the supposed third in discord gives first statements | Famous
Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup on June 4 after 12 years of relationship amid rumors of infidelity. It has been speculated that the Spanish soccer player cheated on the Colombian singer with a 22-year-old girl whose initials were supposedly known: CM
The young woman who met the description that has been given of what would be the “third in discord”, came out to clarify the situation.
“I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Piqué, I have been related to him nonsense by the description of the alleged girl and they have awarded me the role taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social networks because I am in final exams. It’s not me and I don’t know him, so I ask you to please leave me alone, “said the girl in a statement sent to the Spanish television station Telecinco.
The news of the separation has caused a stir and the European media have focused attention on discovering what led the singer and the athlete to end their relationship in which there are two children involved: Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 7.
In the data collected by the program ‘Socialité’ of the Telecinco chain, they revealed the presumed initials of the woman who would be in the middle of the famous couple: “CM”. They pointed out that she was 22 years old and that she worked as a waitress in one of the companies owned by the FC Barcelona footballer.
The young woman who fit the characteristics said forcefully that she is not the person who has been attributed to be part of the controversy and declared that “soon” the person who would have to do with the distancing of Shakira and Piqué will come out.
“I don’t understand why they’ve gotten me involved, I guess because they need someone to evade the subject and mislead, although what they have told me is that the real girl is going to come out shortly, I hope that it is like that and that they leave me alone, “he sentenced.
In addition to denying the rumors, she commented in the conversation of approximately 15 minutes that she had with the journalist Laura Roige that she will take legal action against whoever defames her.
“People are riddled me for things that I have not done, anything that comes out with my name will be answered with a lawsuit,” the young woman told the reporter of the Socialité program.
The new clues about the “third in discord” between Shakira and Piqué
After having thrown back that CM was the woman with whom Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira, the program released a new version in which the initials “CC” were now released, who in her story would be the new antagonist .
“This girl, the real one, is a young woman from Barcelona, very fine and she actually met Piqué in the place that has been talked about, and according to what they tell me, this girl would have gone to see him at more than one soccer game,” he said. the source of the Spanish program.
They reveal what Piqué’s life is like after his separation from Shakira
Gerard Piqué has been the center of attention in his country after his separation from Shakira became official. In recent days, it has transpired that the Barcelona center-back has been living in his single apartment for three months.
Among other of his intimacies that have been revealed is that the footballer would be spending around 2 thousand euros per day on outings to restaurants and nightclubs. A Catalan paparazzi who has followed the athlete for years spoke of the turn his life took without Shakira.
“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following him for 12 years, and he’s well known in Barcelona, the parties he throws… But they point out to me that lately he’s out of date, spending a lot of time partying with his partner Riqui Puig” , assured Jordi Martín to the same Telecinco program.
“It varies depending on the day, but from what they tell me, at least 2,000 euros each day, from 2,000 euros and up, but of course, those amounts for Gerard Piqué are laughable,” the photographer told the ‘Socialité’ program.