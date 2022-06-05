Shakira and Gerard Pique, their love story in pictures

After twelve years of love and two children, Shakira and Gerard Piqué separate. The couple announced the news on Saturday to the EFE news agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, they declared while the rumors of a breakup were more and more pressing in recent days. The story was however beautiful between the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer. The now ex-couple met in 2010 shortly before the World Cup in South Africa, on the set of the clip for the song “Waka Waka”, performed by the star.

Everything then went very quickly between them, as the Colombian told in her song “Me Enamoré”, in which she looks back on their meeting and her doubts at the time, when she was 10 years older than him. “Life started to change the night I met you. There was little to lose, and so it went. Me and my striped bra, and my half-combed hair, I thought: it’s still a child, what am I going to do, ”she sang. “He is what I was looking for (…). I fell in love, in love,” she continued. “We started sending each other messages during the World Cup but the only chance I had to see her was to be in the final because she was putting on a show during the closing ceremony. So I told her that if I had to go to the final to see her, I would do it”, had for his part entrusted Gerard Pique to the Spanish channel TV3.

The tube had brought luck to his future companion since he had become, a few weeks later, world champion with the Spanish selection. The couple then had two children, Milan, in 2013, and Sasha, in 2015. Media couple, however, they lived in a relationship at a distance most of the time because of their respective careers. “It’s like being married to a soldier, except he won’t risk dying in battle,” Shakira humorously told “Hello” magazine in 2017. Time finally got the better of the two lovers.