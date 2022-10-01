Shakira and her ex Antonio de la Rúa find themselves: it was the moment (photos)

The Colombian met the son of the former president in 2000, during a dinner in Argentina.

Undoubtedly, the last few months have been extremely difficult for Shakira, after announcing her romantic separation from Gerard Pique, after 12 years, which has led to a whole series of speculations that seems to never end.

Added to this are her disputes with the Spanish Treasury, where it is presumed that the artist could spend up to eight years in prison if she does not reach an agreement during the next oral trial which will be held soon.

However, in this context, the figure of an old love reappears in the life of the artist, where it was first assumed that she maintained communication and which has now been rediscovered.

This character is his ex Antonio de la Rúa with whom he is presumed to have had a reunion in Miami, where they went to dinner.

According to international media, the businessman sought her out via text message, after learning that his relationship with the Spanish footballer was over.

According to Argentina’s Partners of the Show, the son of former president Fernando de la Rúa is helping Shakira settle in the United States with her children Sasha and Milan.

In addition to ensuring that the interpreter and the businessman are in constant communication and exchange phone calls, which is why they agreed to meet in Miami, so far more details on this reunion are unknown.

The singer and the businessman had a solid relationship that ended 12 years ago in a controversial lawsuit, where De la Rúa demanded compensation of more than 100 million dollars for the years with the singer in which he assured to have been the executor of the success enjoyed by the Colombian.