Shakira and Julia Roberts show how to wear canchero jean shorts

We always see them splendid and glamorous on the red carpets all over the world. But of course, they are also women who, when they are not in front of the flashes, enjoy being relaxed and in an informal style. Julia Roberts with 54 years and Shakira with 45, coincide in choosing the shorts of jeans as a must-have basic, and they show us how to wear it with a youthful and hip style.

The shorts of jean are those essential garments, which never fail. Summers pass, trends pass and they are still there. Sometimes ultra-short, other broken, with studs, high waist, wide legs, there are many variants and ways to combine them and therein lies the secret of their success. They are such a versatile garment that you can wear during the day, but with the indicated accessories it can also be a basic at night.

True to her rocker style, Shakira opted for worn shorts, with holes and a frayed hem.

rock version

We know that Shakira She is quite eclectic when putting together her looks. She likes to play with fashion and trends. But without a doubt there is a style that is one of her favorites: the cool rock wave. And in this proposal shorts of jean is perfect. In this case, the Colombian singer opted for some shorts worn, with holes and frayed underside. They are the perfect solution if you are looking for a more informal and carefree look. Although you can also wear it with a white shirt and high-heeled shoes for a more dressed-up event. In this case Shakira combined the shorts with a T-shirt with an inscription with the trend tone 2022, very peri, the same one that he used for his video I congratulate you. Frosted aviators are the perfect touch.

Julia Roberts decided to bet on a classic proposal, but with a relaxed and youthful style. She combined the denim shorts with a linen shirt.

Classic and youthful style

In the case of Julia Roberts decided to bet on a classic proposal, but with a relaxed and youthful style. It is the version that will always allow you to be successful, and perfect for women over 50.

The Pretty Woman actress chose a shorts short jean, but without going overboard, with frayed hems and a high waist that is very flattering. She accompanied it with a military green tank top and an open blue linen shirt, another essential in the summer wardrobe since with this shirt you can put together different looks, more informal and more neat, day or night according to the accessories that you wear. combine.

Another trendy detail in the look of Julia Roberts that you can imitate are the necklaces of different lengths, superimposed, combining different types and thicknesses of chains, which are very cool. Aviator sunglasses are also another item that never goes out of style and always looks good.

Shakira opted for a shirt tied at the waist, to give her look an even more relaxed touch, and a matching sports cap.

urban sports

Another of the trends that he likes the most Shakira They are the urban sports looks, in which, as the name indicates, it combines garments that you used to wear only in the gym, for outfits to go out on the street. In this case the singer uses the same shorts light-colored jean, with certain breaks in the pockets and hems, but combines them with different garments to create a different stylistic proposal. Shakira He chose a purple shirt, which he wears tied at the waist, to give his look an even more relaxed touch, and a matching sports cap.