Shakira and Nick Jonas are ready for the dance show

Tuesday, May 31 is when the dance show premieres “Dancing With Myself“having as judges the experienced singer and dancer Shakira, the sought-after former member of the iconic boy band Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas along with actress and comedian liz koshyso the NBC television network launches more and more advances promoting the show.

On this occasion, an entertaining video was posted, starring the interpreter of “January day” and the interpreter of “Spaceman” where they first recreate an ingenious choreography, both happy artists appear, overflowing with positive energy, even when Jonas is a little nervous about having a celebrity who is an expert in this art such as the Colombian.

After they finish showing all the complete choreography, Shakira begins to explain the dance steps they just performed so that their fans and followers can recreate it without any problem, the fans loved seeing them together because they both show impressive chemistry and charisma together, making the moment enjoyable.

This mini tutorial was shared by the Colombian and the chain NBCwriting in the post header:

“We can’t wait to see you complete @nickjonas and @shakira’s dance challenge. #DancingWithMyself arrives TUESDAY 10/9c on NBC and airs on @PeacockTV the next day.”

As its name indicates, the main theme in this new reality show is dancing, however it will focus more on all those famous choreographies of the platform of the moment that is Tik Tok, because for some time this social network has been characterized by having danceable that have been a trend, either because of the degree of difficulty of the steps or because they are quite ingenious.

fans of Shakira They are excited to see her on the small screen, since being a very experienced dancer, she can transmit her knowledge and wisdom in the area to the participants, helping them a lot in their careers, so they have high expectations for this new project.

The 45-year-old Colombian was recently seen making her first appearance at the famous film festival, Cannes was there to witness the preview of the king’s film, Elvis Presley, which received impressive reviews.