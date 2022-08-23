Shakira and other celebrities strict with their children

Each family is a world and parenting is even more so, it depends on what you want

teach your children

and under what flag they could sail the world.

Celebrities are not exempt from parenting so they establish rules (some quite strict) for their family nucleus, which are impossible to break, because before being a celebrity, they are also parents who try to guide little human beings.

Celebrities and the strict rules for their children

The prohibition of junk food is a common theme among celebrities, for example, Jennifer Garner does not allow them to eat it, as well as Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts, even the Pretty Woman actress, eliminated sweets and treats from their diet .

As much as we might think that celebrities are permissive with the use of technological devices, either due to the very absence of their tours and work commitments, but this is not the case.

Your children are super prohibited from using these devices for short or long periods of time or until they reach a certain age.

Such is the case of madonna and Kate Winslet, who don’t let their kids watch TV late at night, even the Titanic actress puts them to bed right at 7:30 p.m. without fail.

For its part, Bill Gatesthe tech mogul and Megan Fox, were banned from using cell phones until they were 14 years old.

And not to mention Jennifer Lopez, electronic devices can only be used on Sundays.

The work of celebrities is to travel around the world, so many speak more than one language, in the case of Shakira, she speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and Catalan.

The Colombian singer confessed in an interview that she tries to get her children to speak Spanish at home…

“I try not to be spoken to in Spanglish. I try to get them to speak in Spanish or English, but sometimes they mix it up for me. Because it is the most comfortable, right? ”, She declared.

Other famous Mexicans who support Shakira are Eugenio Derbez Y Alessandra Rosaldo with her little Aitana, who was imposed a golden rule, speaking Spanish at home, in English it is forbidden, that way she will not forget her roots.

Eugenio has even confessed in interviews that every time Aitana starts singing in English, he sings songs in Spanish.

please and thank you words of power

David and victoria beckham they shine for their great style but also for their education, their children have had a golden rule since they were little, to say “please” and “thank you”.

A rule that they also persecute Penelope Cruz Y Javier Bardembecause they must not only behave well, they must also behave correctly and not use “baby words”.

The crazy life (and persecuted by the paparazzi) of celebrities leads them to want to have a quiet home away from the camera flashes, so it is an unbreakable rule to want to educate their children as “ordinary and normal people” far from fame

In this way, Shakira has asked for a maximum rule for her family life (and more so now that she will move to Miami with Sasha and Milan), nothing to listen to her songs.

“I don’t make my children listen to my music, I try not to play my own songs when we are at home, I try to give them as much sense of normality as possible,” he confessed.

And not only that, when they lived as a happy family with the soccer player Gerard Piqué, the hours of play became a challenge, because Shakira was forbidden to beat the defense against their children because it meant a lot of pressure for them.

He liked that they took personal triumphs by beating his father.

