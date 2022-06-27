Shakira and Piqu: Colombian ex-in-law reveals the real reason for their separation

Shakira Y pique They announced their separation weeks ago, but they never said the real reason, because they asked for discretion for the good of their family, although an ex-boyfriend of a sister of Shakirarevealed the truth of the separation between the two. The confession was made for the Spanish media EsDiario.

Robert Garciaex-boyfriend of one of the sisters of Shakiraspoke in an interview for the Spanish media EsDiario in which he assured that his ex-in-law and the soccer player appeared to have a perfect relationship, but in reality the problems between them began months ago and the reasons were merely economic.

Roberto García assures that the separation between Shakira and Piqu was for money

García recounted that on one occasion pique asked the Colombian singer for a large amount of money to invest in other businesses, but the interpreter of waka waka He denied it, because his parents did not agree, and it is precisely they who give the last point of view in the finances of Shakira.

From that moment the relationship fractured and they began with constant fights that ended up separating them: “According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two. Supposedly, pique I would have asked for money from Shakira for an investment issue and the singer’s family has refused to give it to her. They don’t mix their money and take the family economy to 50%, “she said.

He also stressed that the successful singer always knew that her relationship with the soccer player would never go beyond the marital level, since, supposedly, she would have noticed him to be the father of her children: “Shakira he noticed pique because he liked her to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him,” he added.