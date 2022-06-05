Shakira and Piqu: How did the romance that just broke up start?

ANDin 2011, Gerard Pique He was at the peak of his soccer career: he won everything with the Barcelona and the selection of Spain. While Shakira consolidated her career internationally, she successfully ventured into music in English, which allowed her to interpret the official theme of the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

In this context, both characters began to frequent each other and thus their relationship was born, which is now in the midst of scandal due to an alleged infidelity of the footballer that caused the separation of the couple, after 12 years. But how was the beginning of that romance that looked like the perfect couple?

The official video of Waka-Waka and the romance between Shakira and Gerard Piqu

After meeting in 2010, the couple was seen on several occasions by the gossip press because rumors of a crush began.

Shakira and Gerard Piqu’sThey met prior to the 2010 World Cup during the recording of “Waka Waka”, in Madrid. Skakira was the protagonist and Piqu was one of the elite footballers who were invited to participate in the video.

“The first day I told her that we would meet in the final; I was always brave. She sang the World Cup anthem at the ceremony and I took it for granted that we would play that match”, declare to l’esportiu newspaper in June 2020. “I won the biggest title one can get and met the love of my life. I left South Africa a different person,” assured the Barcelona defender.

The chemistry they had when they met was so great that during a subsequent concert he offered in Barcelona, the Colombian singer brought Piqu up and other players of the cul team, to stage.

On that occasion, Piqu looked somewhat sad, but encouraged by his teammates, Before returning to his front row seat, he kissed Shakira on the cheek..

In 2014, the singer also narrated similar experiences to the journalist Ral de Molina and recognized that if it had not been for that song, she would not have been a mother.

I met the love of my life, if it weren’t for that World Cup I wouldn’t have my son (Milan) here today, if I hadn’t written Waka Waka my son wouldn’t have been born”, Shakira

The surprising breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqu

The couple confirmed their separation this Saturday, ending their romance of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the Latin world. entertainment.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, We ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for understanding her, “says a short statement signed” Shakira and Gerard “reported this Saturday the communication agency of the singer.

Shakira, 45, and Piqu, 35, have two children, Milan and Sashaborn in 2013 and 2015. The singer has sold millions of records and has had hits such as: “Waka Waka”, “Loba” or “Hips don’t lie”.

While Piqu is one of the most successful defenders in the history of Spanish footballboth with his club Barcelona and with the national team, with which he won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

However, Shakira’s success propelled the soccer player to another dimension, also becoming a successful businessman:

In 2015, Piqu and Shakira organized a dinner where the leaders of Barcelona met those of Japanese online trading giant, Rakutenwhich allowed the club to achieve a millionaire advertising contract for the clubfrom which the couple got a commission.