Shakira and Piqu: Reveal initials of the player’s ‘friend’ and details of their relationship

Lto alleged infidelity Pique towards Shakira It is one of the topics that generates the most debate at the moment. Every day there is information and details about the possible person with whom the footballer has been having an affair for weeks.

The middle Informalia has revealed even more details about the third person involved in the couple’s relationship. Among them, what is the attitude of the footballer regarding who may be his new partner.

Piqu would have met the young woman in question in a nightclub in Barcelona. Some information suggests that she works as a waitress in the local and that she will be a friend of the player Riqui Puig.

The aforementioned medium goes further and reveals that the woman’s initials would be DC They also report that he resides in Catalonia, the region in which the footballer is located.

The central defender of FC Barcelona I would have more than just an affair with this person. The complicity between the two will be greater and will not refer to simple encounters.

Shakira and Piqu would be in the process of divorce. The legal teams of both parties will be negotiating in search of an agreement that is satisfactory for both.

LCustody of their children is presented as the main problem between the already ex-partner. Shakira will have plans to move to another country and leave Spain, in order to get away from the media noise and rebuild a new life.