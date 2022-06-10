Shakira and Piqu: reveal portrait of the soccer player’s new girlfriend

The separation of Gerard Piqu and Shakira caused a stir last week when the couple announced their separation, and since then the news has been talked about for several days.

Now, the rumors return to haunt the Barcelona footballer, and many try to find out cul is your current marital status after his alleged infidelity.

In Salvame, Laura Fa offered a summary of the situation to date.

Who is Piqu’s new girlfriend?

“He has very defined cheekbones,” Fa said when describing the physique of Piqu’s apparent new partner. “He has a very defined faceis not one of those girls with a face of a doll.

“It’s very childish when she wears a basic T-shirt, but when she is dressed she is very glamorous“.

Important enough to end a marriage

Laura Fa continued talking about Piqu’s latest love interest and the scope of their relationship.

“The relationship with her is important enough to end a marriage,” Fa said.

“I’ll bet this girl has not set foot in Shakira’s housebut he has been to Piqu’s bachelor’s house”.

The footballer wanted to give more details in the statement

Laura Fa also revealed that Gerard Piqu wanted to give more details in the statement that he and Shakira published announcing their separation:

“He wanted the statement to be more extensive. He wanted to contribute something more, I think the reasons, instead of speculating with the third person. I know that a person had been the trigger,” he said.

The meeting of Piqu and Shakira that can turn the situation around

Shakira and Gerard are expected to have an approach to reach agreements that reduce the climate of tension and calm the waters.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, consulted sources assure that the intention of both is to reach agreements that satisfy them enough so that the tension does not harm the children they have in common.