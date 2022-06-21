“Shakira and Piqu were fighting loudly in the middle of the street in front of everyone”

Lafter that Shakira and Pique confirmed their separation after 11 years of relationship the information and rumors Around the marriage of the Colombian artist and the Spanish soccer player they do not stop arising.

Recently, the Spanish press and media have confirmed that the last supposed Piqu’s infidelity It won’t be the first and that this has been going on for a long time. It has even been revealed that the couple will shouting at each other in the middle of the streetending Shakira with an injury that forced him to cancel part of a tour due to lack of voice.

The journalist Silvia Tauls revealed some keys of the couple in recent years in the program ‘Slvame’ of the Spanish channel TV 5. The communicator also affirmed that there were previous problems since 2017.

In that year, the Colombian singer and the soccer player had a strong couple crisis due to alleged infidelityaccording to the journalist’s own words on television.

The conflict became so problematic that the argument ended with shouting and Shakira losing her voice. The Colombian singer had to cancel part of her tour for this fact. “They fought in the middle of the street in front of everyone“Tauls explained in ‘Slvame’. The couple would have suffered a heavy wear for much longer than is said.

The reporter also spoke of Piqu’s alleged infidelities and his nightlife in Barcelona. She states that she does not feel surprised by this topic: “Piqu’s fame in the Barcelona night comes from far away, it’s not from these days“.

On this aspect, Tauls revealed other information: Gerard Piqu would have had a friendship with a Spanish singer who would now be famous. He stated that this would have happened during his relationship with the one who is already his ex-partner.

This information would reveal a great wear and tear on the couple in recent times. Shakira and Piqu announced their separation after 12 years of dating through an official statement.