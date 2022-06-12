Shakira and Piqué 2022: details of their separation and the care of their children – International Soccer – Sports

More than a week has passed since the announcement of the separation in process of soccer player Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira and the topic does not stop resonating.

This Friday, Laura Fa, one of the two journalists from ‘El Periódico’ (Spain) who released the news of the couple’s breakup, gave new details of what this ‘initial time’ of the separation has been. According to the reporter, a time of ‘many disagreements’.

There is only one ‘common ground’

“Last week they were not even able to agree on the statement announcing their separation. The footballer wanted it to be a little more explanatory, perhaps to get rid of rumors of infidelity. Go, to be more specific, what Piqué wanted was to launch it weeks ago, get ahead of the press and speculation and be able to lead his life freely, without comments or prejudices,” Fa explains from the outset in his most recent text in the medium in question. .

“But Shakira didn’t care what he wanted. That is why she sent it from her communication agency, on the day she wanted and with the text that was most convenient for her. Obviously, with the consent of Piqué, but without being to her liking. Since then, the tension between the two has been ‘in crescendo'”, comments the Spanish journalist.

As Fa suggests, the fact that Piqué is on vacation and his two children are close to entering school recess could have unleashed a new disagreement.

“Gerard has canceled his plans and will only travel for work reasons. The rest of the time will be spent in Barcelona. When the children finish school, Shakira wants to travel to Miami and spend the school holidays there”exposes the reporter.

In the midst of that situation, Fa argues, Piqué and Shakira only agree on one thing: to protect their children from all the fuss.

“And to achieve this they are going to denounce everything that can be denounced. The lawyers do not miss one of the articles that are published, nor any of the programs in which the matter is discussed”Fa concludes.

