Shakira and Pique are fighting for custody of… the private jet

According to Prensa Libre, singer Shakira and football star Gerard Pique are fighting over the ownership of the couple’s private plane.

In June, after months of speculation about the state of their 12-year relationship, singer Shakira and FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique announced they were going their separate ways.. The couple, who have two children together, confirmed their separation in a brief statement published by the Colombian.

The private plane is the latest bone of contention

Since then, Shakira and Pique have been embroiled in a legal battle over custody of their sons – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha – and the assets they accumulated during their time together. The last battlefront? The private plane they bought a few years ago for their family trips. This is what the journalist of Prensa Libre Juan Carlos Ortega, who revealed that the former couple are fighting over the luxury device, which is estimated to be worth $20 million.

It is a medium-sized business jet, more precisely a “Learjet 60XR”, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers. According Prensa Librethe plane was modified to meet the needs of Shakira and Pique. Indeed, they would have sought to include a bedroom with two beds, a family dining room and a room with a plasma television to entertain their children during the plane journey.

Shakira and Pique would not be willing to give up the jet, and would have put their lawyers to work on this issue – an arduous task to go along with the agreement on the terms of custody of their sons. Recall that among Shakira’s projects is that of residing in Miami, while Pique will remain in Barcelona.