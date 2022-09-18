Shakira and Pique, rapprochement in sight

After more than a decade together, Shakira and Gerard Pique have separated. Parents of two children, they will have to decide how they will divide their custody. Discussions will begin.

The lives of Gerard Pique and Shakira crossed in 2010, in the middle of the World Cup. Since then, the two stars have lived together near Barcelona and had two children. But tired of the deceptions of her footballer companion, the Colombian singer has decided to stop the charges. Early June, she officially announced that the hour of separation had come. But what will happen to their two boys, Milan and Sasha? In an attempt to find a solution that suits everyone, a rapprochement between the two parties is imminent.

But neither Gerard Pique nor Shakira will be present during the talks. As indicated brand, it is through their respective lawyers that the footballer and the singer will discuss. On the one hand, Shakira wants to leave Spain to settle in the United States, more precisely in Miami. On the other, Gerard Pique will stay in Barcelona and wants his offspring to stay there too so as not to find themselves uprooted. Two opposing visions, but the will to discuss is definitely there.

Children first

The media explains that both parents want to put the well-being of their boys before their own. But with such different life choices, it’s hard to know what the right solution will be. Shakira’s first idea was to take her sons with her and that her ex could come and see them whenever he wanted. No visitation or other rights. The FC Barcelona player made him understand that it did not delight him. Remains to be hoped for boys of nine and seven that their parents will be able to get along.