Shakira and Piqué separate: accused of tax evasion, the prosecution claims 8 years in prison against the singer

For Shakira, nothing is going right. The celebrity media have been enjoying it since June: Shakira and Gerard Pique, It’s finish. The singer would no longer have supported the escapades of the Catalan footballer.

But as the issue of child custody arises, the sky is falling on the Colombian superstar’s head again. The Spanish tax authorities accuse him of having avoided the payment of income tax and wealth tax in 2012, 2013 and 2014. A scam that would amount to more than 14 million euros.

Read also :

Suspicions of tax evasion: claiming to be the victim of “persecution” by the Spanish tax authorities, Shakira refuses the proposal of the prosecution and wants to prove “her innocence” in court

See you in Barcelona

The artist proclaims her innocence and even refused negotiations with the Public Treasury, shouting loud and clear that she was going to provide proof of her good faith.

However, the prosecution’s response was final and requires 8 years in prison against the Colombian as well as a fine of 24 million euros. See you in a few months for a trial that promises to be resounding in Barcelona.