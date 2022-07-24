Shakira and Pique separate: in Las Vegas, the footballer whistled at each ball touched, the supporters howl to the glory of the singer

After the couple broke up, American fans obviously chose their side.

This Sunday morning, the first Clasico of the season has taken place. Yes yes ! This Sunday, the FC Barcelona and the real Madrid clashed on the side of… Las Vegas (USA). To see this meeting, you had to get up early (kick off at 5 am, French time). A friendly match that ended in victory for the Catalans (1-0) thanks to a goal from the new recruit Raphinha (27th).

“Shakira! Shakira!”

A match that makes the buzz this Sunday when you wake up. And not just because of what happened on the pitch. Nope ! If the social networks are agitated at the time of the croissants, it is rather because of what happened in the stands. Indeed, this is not news for anyone, Pique (Barça defender) and Shakira, It’s finish ! A break that shocked the whole world by its form, already, the footballer having been accused of having cheated on his wife. But also by the bottom, the couple having marked with a hot iron the history of pop culture.

To Vegas, the supporters had chosen their side. This Sunday, Pique was booed with every ball he touched. Of the “Shakira! Shakira!” even descended from the stands. Footage of the match, which you can find below, is shared massively on the networks. Enough to realize a little better what the Colombian superstar represents all over the world.

We wish Pique that these protests do not follow him throughout the season.