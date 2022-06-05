Shakira and Piqué spend the weekend together after announcing the surprise separation
After announcing that they were in separation proceedings, Shakira Y Gerard Piqué spend this weekend together. But not as a couple, but as parents.
This is how he publishes it The Newspaper of Cataloniathe medium that revealed the alleged infidelity of the footballer of the Barcelona. They also point out that “their friendship relationship is not going through its best moment, but they maintain it for the good and happiness of their children.”
And it is that Shakira Y Pique are in Hluboká, Czech Republic, cheering on their son Milanwhich this weekend has played an international baseball tournament.
Lorraine Vazquez Y Laura Fajournalists from The newspaperThey claim that the couple has already separated three months ago and that the defender will continue to enjoy his vacation and will not return to Barcelona, but the singer will return to the city in the next few hours.
In this sense, his sister arrived yesterday Lucy from Colombia to support Shakira and gave an interview to Laura Fa. Asked if the breakup was expected, she nodded and said “possibly.”
The reporters assure that the artist “does not miss any game or any trip from Milan unless work prevents it.” They also indicate that the eight-year-old boy trains in a field on Montjuïc, in Barcelona.
The baseball tournament in which the eldest son of Shakira Y Pique It took place in Hluboká, a small town 150 kilometers south of Prague. And there his parents moved to encourage him.
The player and the singer would be about to put an end to their love story that began 12 years ago when they met before the World Cup in South Africa. The soccer player already lives alone in a flat in Barcelona while the Colombian continues with her two children.