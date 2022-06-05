Shakira and Piqué spend the weekend together after announcing the surprise separation

2022-06-05

After announcing that they were in separation proceedings, Shakira Y Gerard Piqué spend this weekend together. But not as a couple, but as parents.

Statement: Shakira and Piqué confirm that they are separating

This is how he publishes it The Newspaper of Cataloniathe medium that revealed the alleged infidelity of the footballer of the Barcelona. They also point out that “their friendship relationship is not going through its best moment, but they maintain it for the good and happiness of their children.”

And it is that Shakira Y Pique are in Hluboká, Czech Republic, cheering on their son Milanwhich this weekend has played an international baseball tournament.