Shakira and Pique split? They say they no longer live together

Everything seems to indicate that things between Shakira and Gerard Piqué are not good at all: it was just revealed that they no longer live togethereven that the Spanish footballer has been seen in his former bachelor residenceso reported The newspaper. And not only that, there are other signs that could indicate that the famous couple broke up and that the love between them ended.

There is no doubt that the couple made up of Shakira and Piqué are one of the favorites in the middle of the show; wherever they go they steal the cameras and are touched by the excellent family relationship they have with their two young children. But it seems that all this has changed in the last few months, as the rumors about an inevitable separation or a crisis that would be putting the couple in check, on the verge of breaking.

Shakira and Piqué no longer live in the same house; they say it’s the end of their relationship

According to the medium The newspaperin an article titled “Have you read Shakira’s latest song?” and published by Emilio Pérez de Rozas, it is ensured that Piqué no longer lives with Shakira and that he has been seen spending nights and days in his old apartment, located on Calle Muntaner.

This detail was confirmed by neighbors, who also pointed out the night outings of the star of FC Barcelona with friends and friends. Other hint that Shakira and Gerard’s relationship faces a crisis is that the Colombian artist he no longer uploads images of his partner. Finally, they indicate that the song “I congratulate you” released in April with Rauw Alejandro, is proof that Shakira questions Piqué’s behavior in recent months.

How long have Shakira and Piqué been together?

Since the beginning of 2011, Shakira has been in a romantic relationship with the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué., which was confirmed on March 29, 2011 by Twitter. Several of the fans of the artist from Barranquilla, Colombia, point out that Piqué is her soul mate, since both were born on the same day, February 2, but 10 years apart; currently, Shakira is 45 years old and Pique is 35..

How did Piqué and Shakira meet?

Shakira and Piqué’s love story began in 2010, when They met during a visit made by the Colombian singer to Madrid to perform at the Rock in Rio; The Colombian was in the same place where the soccer player was, they drank some mojitos and exchanged phones.