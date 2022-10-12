Shakira and Pique, the new dilemma between them

Officially separated for almost a month, Gerard Pique and Shakira still have many things to settle. Custody of their children is one.

After more than a decade of living together, Gerard Pique and Shakira split up. Cheated on by her fellow footballer, the Colombian singer officially announced the information on June 4th. The FC Barcelona defender has returned to his bachelor apartment, while Madame has temporarily kept their house. But the latter aims to go to work in Miami and take the couple’s two boys with her. A decision that does not delight Gerard Pique. Lawyers for both parties are called upon.

See also: Kimpembe put up for sale, Tuchel positions himself

As reported AS, Shakira appealed to the law firm headed by Pilar Mañe. For his part, Pique preferred the legal firm “Tamborero Abogados”, known in particular for having managed the divorce of former tennis champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and her ex-husband, Josep Santacana. For Shakira, the idea is therefore to leave with Milan and Sasha in the United States, without establishing any particular custody rights for Gerard Piqué. Because of the distance, the latter could simply come and visit his children whenever he wishes.

Two different visions

A way of seeing things that is not that of Barcelona. As the media explains, Pique prefers his children to stay in Barcelona, so that they do not lose the bearings they have forged over the course of their young years. All this will therefore be decided between parents and lawyers. With children concerned, and for the good of the latter, Shakira and Gerard Piqué must make the right choice.

To read also: >>> Benzema, a feminine toe that makes people talk