Shakira and Pique, the official break

One of the most glamorous couples in the world has just separated. Shakira and Gérard Pique are officially no longer together. The rumor of a breakup after a long romance has been circulating for a few days and this has just been confirmed by the singer through a press release.

The Spanish news agency EFE communicated the information to the public: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan, aged 7 and 9 respectively.

The end of a 12-year romance

As a reminder, the relationship between the two celebrities began in 2010 just after the coronation of Spain at the World Cup in South Africa. Their bond was later made official in 2011. Together, they have long seemed very united. They also shared the same birthday as they were both born on February 2.

According to rumors from Spain, the end of this 12-year story is linked to the fact that Pique would have cheated on Shakira. The player is now reportedly living in an apartment in Barcelona and enjoying the city’s nightlife with his teammate Riqui Puig. His (ex) wife, she would live much less well this break. Recently, she was even transported to a clinic in Barcelona following an anxiety attack.