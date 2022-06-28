Shakira and Piqué: the reason for their divorce was economic – International Soccer – Sports

The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué It is a matter of public domain and on which the world’s media continue to investigate and after several interviews the breaking point of the couple was known.

The issue has not been easy, but in an interview he gave to EsDiario Roberto García, who was the boyfriend of one of Piqué’s sisters, revealed that the reason why the couple broke up their relationship was eminently economic.

a key statement

According to Garcia, the Barcelona defender asked the singer for a sum of money for an investment, but the ‘no’ was resounding.

Everything indicates that Shakira consults everything with her parents, they are the ones who decide whether or not to invest in the proposal and the answer was ‘no’.

“According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two. Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer’s family has refused to give it to him. They do not mix their money and take the family economy to 50 percent, “Garcia warned.

The ex-brother-in-law of the Spain national team defender warned, In the same interview, he always knew that the relationship would not go to the marital level, since Shakira had focused on Piqué only to be the father of her children.

“Shakira noticed Piqué because he liked her to be the father of her children. She knew that she would never marry him.” Garcia sentenced.

The controversial separation has been a hot topic in recent weeks and many more statements from those close to the couple come to light every time.

