Shakira and Piqué: the singer no longer wants to see her in-laws; she would build a WALL to separate houses

Everything seems to indicate that Shakira is willing to completely cut off everything related to Gerard Piqué, so she would put up a wall at her home in Barcelona to avoid any contact with the soccer player’s parents.

Much has been rumored about the new plans of the singer after the separation of the athlete of Spanish origin, and without a doubt the solution would be put land in the middle between her and the father of Milan and Sasha.

