Shakira and Piqué: the singer no longer wants to see her in-laws; she would build a WALL to separate houses

Everything seems to indicate that Shakira is willing to completely cut off everything related to Gerard Piqué, so she would put up a wall at her home in Barcelona to avoid any contact with the soccer player’s parents.

Much has been rumored about the new plans of the singer after the separation of the athlete of Spanish origin, and without a doubt the solution would be put land in the middle between her and the father of Milan and Sasha.

It has been speculated that the departure from Barcelona could be next Junebecause the singer will start a new life with her children in the American continent, because He had even bought a mansion in Miami, Florida.

What is a fact is that the situation is not going to be as easy as the Colombian would likesince their tax problems in Spain They prevent him from leaving that country completely, not to mention that the footballer does not want to be separated from his children.

Although Piqué has been in his bachelor apartment for some time, the house they both shared in Barcelona is where the star continues to live and small ones, but you are going to have to take very drastic measures.

And it is that it has been revealed what those measures would be, because next to his home, the soccer player’s parents are living, and despite the good relationship they always had with her, Shakira wants to cut all ties.

It is worth mentioning that one of these would be to build a dividing wall between the properties to limit the coexistence with her former in-laws and even her parents to have much more privacy in this new life that is about to start.

How was Shakira’s relationship with Piqué’s parents?

On more than one occasion, the singer was seen living happily with her in-laws, Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu, Well, even her representative assured that the soccer player’s family loved him too much.

What is a fact is that this relationship has been completely broken with the separation of the famous, and proof of this is what the Colombian plans to do.

It is worth mentioning that according to some Spanish media, both his and her parents are dedicated to the well-being of children, who have paid the consequences of their parents.

The singer wants to break all ties with her in-laws. Photo: Getty Images

Shakira wants to divide her house from her in-laws

According to what has been revealed, Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, lived in a property that it was made up of three properties, since their house was connected to that of their parents.

That is why the singer wants to distance herself from his parents and hers to take their separation privately, so it will be divided into three independent villas.

It has been announced that the artist has already begun work on the house located in the municipality of Esplugues of Llobregat in Barcelona, ​​which will remain totally incommunicado with those of her ex’s parents.

Well, according to journalist Laura Fa, Shakira thinks that if they are no longer a familyThey should no longer share things in common, so now they will only be the grandparents of their children and nothing of hers.

They are going to divide the property into three completely different ones. Photo: Getty Images

