Shakira and Piqué: Which celebrity couples bet on an open relationship? Will Smith and Jaden Pinkett | Scarlett Johansson | shows

Many people are looking for a stable partner to spend the rest of their lives. Others, on the other hand, want to go through diverse experiences without being conditioned to exclusivity. The so-called open relationships are well known in the world of Famous and here are some examples.

In certain cases the stories began with a model with a higher degree of sexual freedom and ended in marriage. In others, the rule was clear from the beginning and due to things in life, their open relationship did not work out.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Many of us have followed Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s relationship since 2010 when they met, either in the recording of the video clip of the World Cup song “Waka Waka” or at a party in Madrid, and we are aware of the latest news of their separation.

Unfortunately, the couple announced their breakup in the midst of a scandal over an alleged infidelity of the Barcelona footballer with a 20-year-old girl. However, the Spanish journalist Jose Antonio Aviles He stated that this version would not be entirely true.

Avilés held in the program Live life of TV 5 that he maintains contact with a close relative of Piqué, who revealed to him, through WhatsApp chats, that Shakira and the soccer player had an open relationship three years ago, so it would not be disloyalty, but some licenses that this type entails of link.

None of the parties in question has come out to affirm or deny the information provided by Avilés.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué met in 2010 and broke up after 12 years. Photo: diffusion

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

The marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith caused a stir throughout its history. In an episode, the interpreter of “The Prince of Rap” revealed to GQ magazine that both maintained sexual relations with other people. The actor explained that they began their love as a traditional couple, but made that decision after “both felt miserable.”

Will also spoke about the press coverage of Jada’s infidelity with rapper August Alsina. He indicated that the media had focused the conversation on his wife, but that he had also done similar things.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith remain firm in their marriage. Photo: EFE

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Josh

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost also had an open relationship. The interpreter of Black Widow three years ago he expressed that the idea of ​​marriage was romantic and cute, but he didn’t think it’s natural to be a person monogamous.

However, in 2020 the The couple married and in August 2021 they had their first child. or called Cosmo. For Scarlett it is her third marriage and her second child.