Shakira and Piqué: why there is talk of infidelity and rumors of crisis

Shakira and Piqué are once again in the eye of the hurricane. On the 12th anniversary of their first Waka Waka, the couple faces rumors of crisis. According to the Mamarazzis portal, the Barça defender would have been unfaithful to the Colombian singer and that could mean the end of the relationship.

“The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate”sentences Laura Fa to El Periódico.

Who is the third in discord?

The name of the third in discord has not transpired but it does seem that he knows her Shakira, knowing the facts and hence I speak of separation.

“That is so. It has happened. That is why there is distance. Perhaps it is nothing, but that [la infidelidad] has passed”, he adds in the video podcast.

According to the information given by the journalist Emilio Pérez Rozas, it is about “A young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess.”

This slip on the part of the goalkeeper would have caused a hurricane in stability of the couple, who would have decided to put distance between them for a while. “The appearance of this young woman in Piqué’s life could have caused the couple to live temporarily separated, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of the relationship between them,” she says.

Pique’s new life

Without an official separation, what Emilio Pérez de Rozas assures in another article in El Periódico is that the couple currently lives separately.

Piqué “spends nights and days” in his bachelor apartment in Muntaner street, next to Adrià square, in Barcelona.

“He’s unleashed” and “party wild,” says Laura Fa at Mamarazzis. And she specifies that he has found an ally in his partner Riqui Puig and together they take reserved rooms from the nightclubs bling bling Y Pattern, both located in the upper area of ​​the Catalan capital. And in both places, “He has been seen accompanied by other women.”

“The word ‘unleashed’ is the one that has come to us the most,” says Fa, who also puts home arrival time on her video. “Many nights out”: they lengthen “until two and three in the morning”, precise.

The lyrics of ‘I congratulate you’, a good dart

Shakira published at the end of April the single Congratulations with the collaboration of Rauw Alejandro.

The lyrics of the song is a repertoire of reproachesbut that nobody interpreted as a dart to the Barça defender.

“To complete you I broke into pieces; they warned me, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false; it was the straw that overflowed the glass; don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act, of that I have no doubt“.

“The letter is a spite”Fa says.

Other clues

There are other elements to take into account that would show that the separation between the footballer and the singer is a fact.

On the one hand, that Piqué has disappeared from Shakira’s social networks, who always used to share moments with him, and vice versa.

The last appearance was in March. On the other, that the singer-songwriter traveled to Ibiza twice in May accompanied by her children, Milan and Sasha, but without her partner. “In the pictures she looked sad”Fa has recalled. Now the reason is known.