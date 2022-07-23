Shakira and Pique will meet in the United States to discuss the future of their children

After their separation, Pique and Shakira are still in the news due to all the rumors regarding alleged infidelity and Pique’s new relationshipand because they haven’t yet agreed on the most important thing that unites them: their children Milan and Sasha.

The singer’s idea was to move to Miami with the childrenbut the Catalan superstar refuses that they move away from him and from Barcelona, ​​the city where they have lived until now. The two men have already tried to iron out their differences during a meeting with their respective lawyers, but the situation turned out to be quite tense.

Shakira arrived in California with her children for the holidays and Pique has been in Miami for a few weeks for the FC Barcelona pre-season, although everything indicates that he will miss the “Clasico” in Las Vegas.

According to the show ‘Chisme No Like’, the two parties will meet again on American soil to try to reach an agreement satisfactory to all.

The Colombian offered Pique to take the children to Miami, paying full child support. She also showed herself ready to pay for five first-class plane tickets so that the footballer could see them whenever he wanted.

On the other hand, the aforementioned media also suggests that the family could spend a few days in their house in the Bahamas in order to enjoy both Milan and Sasha and bring normalcy back to this difficult situation.

Shakira’s big support is Alejandro Sanz

Shakira has found a shoulder to lean on in the midst of this crisis: Alejandro Sanz. The two singers have been friends since collaborating on the song “La tortura” in 2005. In 2007, they released “Te lo agradezco, pero no” and since then they have shown affection towards each other on the networks social.

According to ‘Look’, the Madrid native knows all the details of the breakup and gives advice to the singer. He was the one who reportedly recommended his new lawyer, Pilar Mañé, and he was said to have played a key role in Shakira’s decision to return to Miami.