Shakira and Piqué would have agreed to maintain an “open relationship”

Last Saturday, June 4, through an official statement from Shakira It was confirmed that the Colombian artist and her husband, the soccer player Gerard Piquéthey were beginning a process of separation.

Several rumors suggest that it was due to infidelity by the Barcelona defender, although now a journalist assures that this would not be the case. This is José Antonio Avilés, from the program ‘Viva la vida’ on ‘Telecinco’, who affirms that, apparently, the decision to send the statement was Shakira’s alone and surprised Piqué a lot.

Avilés claims to have spoken with a source “very close” to the footballer, as he commented on the program, who assured him that “there has been no infidelity on his part.” In addition, according to the same source, apparently the couple, who had been in a relationship for 12 years and had two children together, had decided three years ago to start an open relationship.

“Their agreement would have been: ‘you do what you want and I do what I want, but facing the gallery we are still a couple,'” Avilés explained about the alleged agreement. However, none of this has been confirmed by any of the people involved in the matter.

the official announcement

Last week there were rumors about an alleged infidelity of Piqué to the Barranquilla singer Shakira, with whom he has Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 7 years old. Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, two Spanish journalists from the ‘Telecinco’ media outlet, commented on a podcast that the soccer player had returned to his bachelor’s apartment for several weeks.

Because of this, the singer’s communication agency released an official message that read, “We are sorry to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Shakira and Piqué spent the weekend together after announcing their separation

A day after this announcement, Shakira and Piqué were seen in a town near Prague, Czech Republicaccompanying Milan, his eldest son, in a tournament.

Apparently and from what ‘Telecinco’ reports, the couple sat in separate places while supporting their son and when they returned to Barcelona, ​​only Shakira traveled with their children. According to journalists from the same outlet, “Shakira looks calm, making an effort to smile and be nice to people who approach her. Piqué, however, is more downcast”.