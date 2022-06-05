Shakira and the songs that she wrote to Piqué and that today gain strength after their separation

After learning of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, the songs of the Colombian have sounded strong since many contain messages of love dedicated to the father of their children. In the following note we will review some songs that became hymns of love.

The list could start with the topic the topic “Dare La La La”, a song composed by Shakira and which was included in the Colombian’s homonymous studio album. An important milestone of the theme is that the singer performed this song at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Brazil Soccer World Cup. About Piqué? Well, the lyrics of the song have a verse inspired by the look of her husband, where she talks about his blue eyes.

Another of the songs in which Shakira refers to his ex-partner is in “23”, subject titled like this because of the age of the footballer when they both met. The theme describes a singer who used to “feel alone” and she thought “that there was no God”; however, this changed thanks to those cute “blue eyes”.

The following song also belongs to the self-titled album Shakira. “Broken Record” He indicates in a paragraph that he does not need to continue looking for the ideal man, because Piqué was “the one”. And already as a registered trademark, the barranquillera returns to mention the eyes of her husband. “Your eyes take me to places I never dreamed of” says the lyrics of the song.

The fourth song on the list is “I fell in love”. Already from the title we can indicate that it is a topic with a clear reference to his sentimental situation and dedicated to the love he felt for his partner at that time. In case it wasn’t clear that the song was dedicated to Piqué, well, he himself appears at the end of the video clip.

After the release of “Sale el sol” in 2010, Shakira took a break of almost 7 years to return with the album “El Dorado”, where she included hit songs such as “Toneladas”, where in a verse she thanked Piqué for motivating her to continue in the music “And if it wasn’t for you, I would have given up on my dreams.”

Although in each song you can find some reference to their relationship, the one that has attracted the most attention is their most recent release “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, where far from being a love theme, its lyrics speak more of a sudden farewell .

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.” says the verse of Shakira’s song.