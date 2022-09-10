Entertainment

Shakira and the unusual reason why she almost joined Queen Elizabeth II

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

The world is still in mourning saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland according to the official source from Buckingham Palace. But the data on her family history continues to speak and several artists were part of her life or the monarch’s family circle at some point.

The Colombian singer, Shakira, although she has not met her personally, was linked to Prince William (eldest son of King Carlos III and Lady Di), for a solidarity cause linked to climate change and what she shared with him through an Instagram Live.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Movies and premieres for this weekend

2 mins ago

PSG: Lionel Messi owner of an illegally enlarged house

3 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Expected with open arms in Barcelona, ​​Messi receives a new message

15 mins ago

Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of Puma Rodríguez, shows what the color of summer is with this photo shoot

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button