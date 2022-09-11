Shakira and the unusual reason why she almost met Queen Elizabeth II

The world is still in mourning saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland according to the official source from Buckingham Palace. But the data on her family history continues to speak and several artists were part of her life or the monarch’s family circle at some point.

The Colombian singer, Shakira, although she has not met her personally, was linked to Prince William (eldest son of King Carlos III and Lady Di), for a solidarity cause linked to climate change and what she shared with him through an Instagram Live.

“Happy to tell you about the @earthshotprize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history, and proud to join Prince William as a member of the Prize Council. The @Earthshotprize was designed to inspire creative solutions to repair the damage to our planet during these critical next 10 years, and to bring about real change, and I can’t wait for it to happen,” the artist captioned the post.

What is the prize against the fight against climate change imposed by Prince William about?

William has inherited from his father Carlos III being a faithful environmental activist and that is why he created this project surrounded by great personalities such as Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett.

Source: Image/Thejjreport

Cate Blanchett and Prince William (2020).

At that time Prince William in a note for the Today program of the British network, BBC told more about environmental awareness and what the organization consisted of, Earth Shot Price: “Try to take advantage of that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems,” he said.

And at the same time, he placed a cloak of hope that the environmental situation will improve in the future: “We believe that this is one of the most crucial decades for the environment, and by 2030 we hope to have made great progress and hit on benchmark solutions to these problems facing the earth,” he responded hopefully.

Source: Image / Vanity Fair Another of the celebrities who have joined the cause: Emma Watson

The Earthshot Awards were first held at Alexandra Palace in North London in October 2021.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were present there in addition to having invited the stars: Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo.

Source: Image / Vanity Fair

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at the first Earth Shot Prize awards.

What does the winner get?

The award is given by the Royal Foundation, there five winners are chosen every year and until 2030, who win a total of 1 million pounds to develop and expand their ideas.