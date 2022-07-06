Shakira at war with Gérard Piqué, she threatens him

At war since their separation last month, Shakira would threaten her former companion Gérard Pique today.

It’s been a few weeks since the news broke: Shakira and Gérard Pique are officially separated. And it was in a statement shared in early June that the former couple announced: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. » If some are convinced that the footballer has committed the irreparable by deceiving the singer, others think that their separation is due to a story of money.

Worse than that, the parents of Sasha and Milan would be on very bad terms today. “She realized she didn’t know the man she was living with”revealed a source to Informalia. Shakira would even threaten to reveal the “secrets” of her ex if he didn’t let her take their kids to Miami. “She’s not going to stop” continues the source. According to the Spanish newspaper brandGérard Piqué refused to let the singer take their children to Florida, which greatly displeased the latter: ” She is ready for anything. She was no stranger to Pique’s game, but she never thought he had been unfaithful since the year they met. »

Shakira ready to swing everything on Gérard Pique

Also according to the informant, Shakira goes to great lengths to harm her ex-boyfriend if he doesn’t show compliance : “She now has people researching information and preparing an in-depth report on Pique, with all the information about his behavior. » The source said people who know the 45-year-old singer say the famous footballer “has made an undesirable enemy” and that he is “aware of the damage it can cause to its reputation. » Decidedly, things are getting worse between the two former lovebirds.