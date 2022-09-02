Shakira attends the funeral of a friend’s father to Gérard Pique

Sad news for the singer. Shakira is going through one of the toughest times in her personal life. She split from Gerard Pique after more than ten years together and started a family with two children, her father is very ill, she has legal problems and now she has been seen at a funeral dressed in mourning.

The Colombian singer has not ceased to be persecuted by fans and the media since the rupture was known, supposedly due to the infidelities of the Spanish footballer.

He, on the other hand, is already seen with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí while Shakira takes care of her two children between Miami and Spain.

Recently, on a day when Pique went on a date, Shakira was spotted at a funeral to accompany a loved one who sadly lost her father.

The ‘Te Felicito’ singer has kept the subject matter a total secret and hasn’t even given any signs of what’s going on after breaking up with her partner for so many years.

She prefers to focus on family matters and accompanied the former footballer’s wife, Rossana Kluivert, who is in a moment of deep sadness after the death of her father.

They are said to be mutual friends he had with Gérard Pique but he did not attend the ceremony to accompany them.

“Don Jorge Ana Lima, for so many years we have lived together and shared so much love. Heartbroken, but honored to have had you as a stepfather. Till we Meet Again”wrote Patrick Kluivert on his official Instagram account accompanying a photograph where he is seen with the father of his wife.

Shakira came to accompany them in this very difficult moment dressed in a black outfit, sorry and without a drop of makeup. It seems like it is raining on him, but I hope that soon everything will be sorted out and he can regain his peace and emotional stability.