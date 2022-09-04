Shakira away from her mother by Gerard Pique

Nidia Ripoll has insisted she wants the couple to reconcile, despite the footballer’s multiple infidelities.

Despite all the infidelities that leaked from Gerard Pique to Shakira; in 2012 he would have been unfaithful with a model, in 2014 with his ex-girlfriend Núria Thomas, in a nightclub with a beautiful stranger and more recently with Clara Chía Martí. Despite everything, the Colombian’s mother does not lift her finger on the line and continues to want a reconciliation between the famous.

Nidia Ripoll’s wish is due to the fact that the mother of the interpreter of “I congratulate you” is not aware of the said infidelities since her daughter protects her from the media: “Her daughter keeps her away from reality for that she does not suffer”. And it’s that the whole family is having a really bad time seeing Shakira like that, ”Catalan media revealed.

“Nidia Ripoll does not understand how they can separate with the good harmony that existed between them, at least from the outside. Pique and Shakira were very happy, and now they are with lawyers who are fighting for the custody of their children, Milan and Sacha,” added El Nacional.

And it is for this reason that Shakira’s mother has stressed to the media that she expects a reconciliation as well as her daughter has asked that if she should part with Gerard Pique not to have any enmities with the footballer for the good of Sasha and Milan.

Shakira is devastated by Gerard Pique’s new relationship

However, Shakira is ‘shattered’ by the new courtship of Gerard Pique, whose paparazzi Jordi Martin has revealed the singer brought in her psychologist from Colombia to help her through this difficult time.

A person from the circle closest to Shakira assured the Catalan media that: “She is very hurt by the public display of the father of her children with Clara, she considers it an unnecessary provocation.

To the number of the concert, including kisses, is now added the cover of a magazine in which Gérard and his girlfriend appeared, hand in hand, at the wedding of a close friend of Pique.