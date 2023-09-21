Shakira, Barça, La Caixa Foundation and LCI Education open a school in Barranquilla (Colombia)

Shakira and her Piz Descalzos Foundation, the FC Barcelona Foundation, La Caixa Foundation and the LCI Education Foundation have promoted the Nuevo Bosque Piz Descalzos School in the Colombian neighborhood of Barranquilla, with a total investment of $4.5 million since 2017. The construction of the project was delayed due to the pandemic but could be inaugurated “after almost six years,” LCI Education, a foundation that has contributed almost half a million dollars to the initiative, said in a statement this Thursday. It is estimated that the center could benefit 300 to 500 children from the area, with the aim of promoting “access to education” and justifying the role of LCI Barcelona, ​​which is the center of LCI in Spain. The new school covers more than 6,000 square meters and has facilities for teaching primary and secondary classes, recreation areas for students, 22 classrooms and 4 preschools, 2 laboratories, an art classroom, a library, a dining room and other common areas. During the presentation, Shakira thanked the LCI Education Foundation and the rest of the project’s partners for “continuing to support the city’s girls, boys and youth”. Claude Marchand, CEO of LCI Education, highlighted the importance of the project and reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improving education in the countries in which they operate, and Luis Diego Quiros, COO in Ibero-America, emphasized the importance of “the impact on school effect” has been highlighted. This will impact his community and future generations.