Shakira Barrera joins the Marvel series

GLOW actress Shakira Barrera is joining the Marvel Ironheart series.

The Marvel series iron heart continues to put its cast in place with the arrival of Shakira Barrera (GLOW) as a regular, according to the Deadline site. For the moment, Marvel and Disney have not commented on the information, but the participation of the actress has been circulating since May and now seems to be confirmed.

iron heart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man. She will make her debut in the film Black Panther Wakanda Forever which will be released in November before having its series.

The previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos (hamilton), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Alden Ehrenreich (Brave New World), Regan Aliyah, Shea Coulée (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth).

The series is created by Chinaka Hodge. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing while Ryan Coogler is producing the series through his production company Proximity.

Shakira Barrera is currently on the Freevee series Sprung and was recently seen in AllRise but she is best known for her role as Yolanda in the Netflix series GLOW.

Consisting of six episodes, iron heart will be broadcast in 2023 on Disney+.

