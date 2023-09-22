Shakira ‘Believe till death do us part’ | Entertainment

Shakira’s “dream” was to spend the rest of her life with Gerard Pique.
The 46-year-old pop star split from Gerard, 36, in acrimonious circumstances in 2022 and Shakira admits she has struggled to get over her heartbreak.
Shakira – who moved from Barcelona to Miami after her split from the retired soccer star – told Billboard: “My priority was my home, my family. I believed in ’til death do us part’. I had that dream. But I had faith, and I had that dream for myself, for my children.
“My parents have been together for, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that is unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible .
“My mother doesn’t leave my (sick) father’s side. She still kisses me on the mouth. And that’s always been my example. This is what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen. If Life gives you lemons, you’ve got to make lemonade. That’s what I’m doing: making lemonade.”
Shakira is determined to “keep going” for the sake of her children.
The ‘Whenever, Wherever’ hitmaker – who has Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, with Gerard – shared: “I think nothing can compensate for the pain of destroying a family. Of course For the sake of my children, I have to move forward; that is my biggest motivation.
“But my biggest dream, more than collecting platinum albums and Grammys, was to raise my sons with their dad. To overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now.”
Despite this, Shakira has learned a lot about herself from her heartbreak.
She said: “I thought I was so weak. I used to collapse in front of stupid problems.”
“I’ll make a drama because I broke my tooth or things like that. But being mature, going through really hard things, gives you a sense of perspective and empathy. You learn how to value the good moments and How not to exaggerate bad people.”