Shakira: big surprise for parents in Perpignan, the Latino star was incognito among them!

Parents of young athletes from Perpignan were surprised to discover that Shakira, the Colombian pop-star, was sitting in the stands among them on Saturday afternoon.

Sitting in the stands of the Parc des Sports in Perpignan, Shakira had come to accompany her eldest son Milan, who was participating in the Catalonia Cup baseball tournament in the under-10 category. His team faced the Phénix, the Perpignan team.

No sexy outfit, no wild dance: it was not the sexy pop star who was present but the mom. Shakira was dressed in a navy t-shirt with a birthday cake design topped with a teddy bear and a pink cap.

The singer was accessible and did not hesitate to take photos with the many people who came to meet her, says France Blue Roussillon. “She took photos, she signed autographs. She was very accessible,” says a young girl to our colleagues.

Shakira continues to live in Barcelona despite breaking up with her boyfriend, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, before the summer. She has just released a single inspired by this break, “Monotonía”, in duet with Ozuna. Shakira had signed one of the hits of the summer with “Don’t you worry” in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta.