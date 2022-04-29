Shakira boasts a GREAT BODY in a fitted and transparent black bodysuit: PHOTO

Finding himself in one of the best stages of his career, Shakira continues to defy the rules of social networks and posts a hot image while being seen fitted in a daring black bodysuit.

And it is that at 45 years of age, the singer has shown very well that maturity has suited her quite well, because like good wines, she can boast of a figure of envy.

Related news

What is a fact is that she is not afraid to show her most sensual and daring side through her social networks, where she continually makes her fans aware of the content she posts.

It is worth mentioning that her long career dates back to the 1990s, but over the years she has had a chameleonic transformation that has taken her to the top of the pyramid.

Not to mention that her beauty and sensuality continue to captivate her millions of followers around the world, who continue to support each of her facets.

To be a bit more specific, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple of Spanish footballer Gerard Pique He has surprised with his skills as an influencer, since each of his challenges were replicated on social networks.

And it is through your TikTok account The singer never ceases to amaze with her hot movements that her fans have tried to replicate in some way until becoming popular.

That alone has exposed the versatility of the star, who remains one of the most influential on digital platforms. so their movements cannot be ignored.

Proof of this is the most recent post of the interpreter of “Waka Waka”, who has left her fans open-mouthed by revealing her well-worked body.

The singer does not stop surprising with her hot images in networks. Photo: IG/shakira

Shakira sets fire to Instagram with a photo in a transparent Body

Apparently it is a promotional image of his most recent musical work, so fans have been very aware of what the next song he is going to release will be.

That’s why the singer was seen with a fitted and transparent black body that reveals the best attributes of the mother of Milan and Sasha, since it looks truly spectacular.

“Doesn’t everyone dress like this for an evening?” It was the text that accompanies the image of the singer, where her millions of fans have taken her from different compliments.

As expected, in just a few hours, the image exceeds 800 thousand likes, and fans hope that they will soon be able to enjoy the star’s songs since she herself shared that surprises are coming.

The star has set social networks on fire with her daring photography. Photo: IG/shakira

GBR.