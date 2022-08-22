Shakira breaks deals with Pique, now seeks custody trial

After the scandal of his separation from Shakira, Gerard Pique spent several weeks focused on traveling abroad with his children, time he also used to wait for the rumors to die down. The player was also involved in an infidelity controversy when he was seen with a waitress on several dates, a few days after announcing their separation.

Now, the Barcelona number 3 has reportedly started an affair with an employee of his company Kosmos, by the name of Clara Chía Marti, an advertising student who met Gerard Pique at a company event. Since then, the couple decided to date in public, which is why photos of their outings have been published.

Since the name of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend was known, the model decided to eliminate his social networks to avoid comments from people who expected a reconciliation between the singer and the footballer. For this reason, Marti decided to allow a friend to create a fan profile on Instagram.

There, the student shared some images from her trip to Greece, a country she visited to take a break from the tension she experienced in Spain, where she was approached by the media who wanted to know more on his relationship with Pique. In the photos he shared, he appeared on a yacht and without revealing his face.

Gerard Pique’s family do not approve of their relationship

Later, local media reported that the Spanish defender wanted to introduce his new girlfriend to his whole family, but his parents have already told him they don’t approve of the relationship. Both were waiting for their son to be able to focus on his career and get his family back.

In the meantime, Marti took to her Instagram account to post a sentence in response to all the criticism she has received in recent days. In the image, we could read that it was not part of his plans to respond to the controversy and that he was happy to have found love.

