Shakira breaks the silence before the press and responds about how she feels, smiling, she said: “Very good”

Shakira may have lost in love, but she does not allow her children to see her downcast, quite the opposite. The press recently captured the Colombian upon her arrival in Barcelona, ​​after her trip to the Czech Republic. Shakira came from the hand of her children, Sasha and Milan. There she was received by the paparazzi, who did not hesitate to ask her how she was in the mood.

It was Grosby who reported Shakira’s first statements to the press. On how she is in the mood, the smiling singer assured that she was: “Very good”. Leaving the airport, the photographers captured the interpreter’s first smile, days after her public separation.

Shakira was captured at the exit of the Barcelona airport. / Photo by Grosby

What else do we know about the separation of Shakira and Piqué?

Shakira confirmed the separation through a press release issued by the EFE news agency: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, she said.

Many say that Shakira announced the end of her relationship with Piqué through the lyrics of her song: “I congratulate you”. All this argument is born because in the lyrics she assures that she was the victim of a deception: “To complete you I broke into pieces, they warned me, but I did not listen, I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that overflowed the glass . Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

