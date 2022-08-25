Shakira can’t stand the separation from Pique…

The Colombian singer, Shakira and the legendary number 3 of FC Barcelona, ​​Gérard Piqué have separated. This assertion is now an open secret for all.

However, since the month of April, this separation continues to cause a lot of ink to flow. Recently, the famous rupture which refuses to be buried in the cemetery of memory, generated a new file.

Indeed, the journalist Jordi Martin, a close friend of the couple, during an interview with the media RCN Mundo, made revelations about the state of health of Shakira which seems to be affected by the break-up of her couple.

I can say that Shakira is in very bad shape. Emotionally she is devastated. She even needed psychological support, a Gerard Pique like that was not expected.

Clearly, Shakira’s mental health seems to have deteriorated to such an extent that the consultation of a psychologist is necessary for her.

For his part, Gérard Piqué Bernabéu, does not seem to claim a bit of regret. On the contrary, he takes advantage of this separation with his new younger conquest (23 years old) and strangely resembling Shakira.

Still according to Martin Jordi, very close to the couple, it is Shakira who pays a high price for the corollary of this separation that she herself had wished for because of the many infidelities of Gerard Pique.

My relationship with Pique and Shakira goes back twelve years, from the beginning of the relationship (…) at the beginning, it was a very beautiful relationship, very intense. There was a lot of passion between them, but hey, the breakup was something very painful for Shakira.

As a reminder, the fans of the couple, they make their choice. They affirm their support for Shakira by boycotting Gérard Piqué who was booed in Las Vegas, during the last classico, every time the ball was taken…

