Shakira, Casillas’ blood stroke

While rumors announced a possible rapprochement between him and Shakira, Iker Casillas felt it was time to break the silence to put things right.

At the beginning of last June, a real thunderclap shook the fans of Shakira and the supporters of Gerard Pique. After twelve years of relationship, the two stars announced their separation. A real heartbreak for the Colombian singer, deceived by her companion footballer with whom she had two children. Shakira then moved out of the marital home and now lawyers from both parties are busy sorting out the many details of the separation. And if Gerard Pique quickly showed up with a new conquest, this is not the case for Shakira. Enough to run the imagination of the media, some of whom have mentioned a relationship with… Iker Casillas.

Separated for his part from his ex-wife Sara Carbonero, with whom he had been with for more than ten years, the former Spanish international goalkeeper did not at all taste the multiple front pages published online. Friday morning at potron-minet, the forty-one-year-old man rushed to social networks to post a multitude of screenshots to show the different titles. And before that, he posted a heartfelt message in Spanish, the translation of which could sound like this: “ Will make you see. A sentence repeated twice.

Simple virtual link

Since March 2021, the date of his official celibacy found, Iker Casillas has been seen in the company of different women, but he has always been careful to specify that there has never been more than friendship.

His rumored romance with Shakira came to the fore as the Real Madrid alum followed the singer on Instagram. So there is no more link than this one.