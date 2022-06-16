Shakira causes a stir by dancing salsa with Nick Jonas: VIDEO

Shakira caused a stir on social networks for a video that went viral in which we see the singer dancing salsa with Nick Jonas. After her separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira showed that she -despite her scandals- she maintains a good mood and has fun with her co-workers.

Currently, Shakira is working as a judge in the dance competition ‘Dancing with Myself’, and shares the stage with Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. The show is a new format on television, as it is about ordinary people showing off their dance skills, one of the Colombian’s specialties.

This is how Shakira and Nick Jonas danced salsa

Through her social networks, Shakira published a video about the new episode of ‘Dancing with Myself’ in which she wrote “who else wants to see the movements of Nick Jonas”. In the video Shakira asks Nick Jonas if he dances salsa to which the singer replies that sometimes and why was he asking. Finally, Shakira admits that she wants to see his dance steps and invites him to salsa dance.

Nick Jonas surprises dancing salsa with Shakira

Nick Jonas surprised everyone when he accepted Shakira’s invitation to dance salsa, because he did so well that even the singer commented: “Are you sure you are from New Jersey and not from Colombia?”.

In social networks, the comments about Shakira and Nick Jonas dancing salsa were immediate. “I’m never going to get over this moment: Shakira and Nick Jonas dancing salsa. It was something I didn’t know I needed in my life”, commented a netizen on Twitter.

Shakira surprised Nick Jonas by asking him to dance salsa with her. Photo: Instagram @nickjonas

Despite his most recent scandals, Shakira looks very happy with her new projects, because she is not only a judge on ‘Dancing with Myself’, but also The Colombian is also an executive producer of the showwhich has made it one of the most trending celebrities of this 2022.