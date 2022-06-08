Shakira changed the lyrics of “Inevitable” for Gerard Piqué, and he pays her by leaving her for another 22-year-old woman, they say

In 1998 Shakira released her album “Where are the thieves”. In this record material, the singer gave the world the song “Inevitable”, one of her most beloved and popular songs worldwide. This theme for many is or should be untouchable, however when love knocked on her door in 2010, fans accepted that her love story with Gerard Piqué was as great as it was beautiful, which is why they accepted that the creator of the theme will change the letter to make a wink of love to his “tiger”.

“I don’t know how to make coffee and I don’t understand soccer,” says Shakira in the original version of “Inevitable.” But during a concert in Paris, they say, the Colombian changed the lyrics to: “Thanks to number 3 now I understand football“And added:” Do not ask how it was, but since I saw it every day the sun rises.

Now, after the separation, many remember this moment and feel that it was not worth it. They assure that Piqué did not know how to value the love that the Colombian gave him, which led her to change one of her most important and beloved songs.

They also say, some Spanish media, that Shakira tried to return with Piqué up to two times. The singer tried, but he had already stopped loving her and was apparently devoted to her new relationship with a 22-year-old girl.

“Piqué had long wanted to separate, but Shakira did not. I cannot specify what relationship Piqué has with this girl, but I do know that he made Shakira feel bad ”, said Lorena Vázquez in ‘It’s already noon’. Let us remember that Lorena was one of the two journalists who confirmed the separation through “Mamarazzi”, the podcast of El Periódico de Catalunya.

Read more about Shakira and Gerard Piqué here:

Strong gossip: they point to Bar Refaeli as the third in discord between Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué’s betrayal is very strong for Shakira, for this she wants to leave Barcelona but she will not do it without her children

Shakira and Jennifer López have something else in common: they were both cheated on by their lovers, Gerard Piqué and A Rod