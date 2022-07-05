Shakira changes her legal strategy to defend herself from her tax problems in Spain

In an interview last month at a charity match organized by UNICEF, Usain Bolt detailed the reasons why he believes his football career never took off.

In it, the former Jamaican sprinter talks about what he thinks went wrong. “I made a mistake. When I retired from athletics, I didn’t want to stay in Europe because of the media. I went to Australia, but the level of football there was not good. I should have stayed in Europe.”

A funny reaction knowing that his posture three years ago to explain his failure was different: “I thought I could be professional. But to reach the level required by the Australian championship, it took time and I was not able to keep all my commitments and train enough. They say it takes 10,000 hours of training to be successful and I missed them.”

Obviously, this outing by Usain Bolt caused a reaction in Australia with in particular this spade from James Dodd, journalist for Fox Sports News: “It’s laughable coming from Usain Bolt. I was there to report and watch his practices at the Mariners. He was a waste. He’s a Sunday footballer at best… and not a good one at that.”

An opinion shared by several of his colleagues who followed the Jamaican during his footballing period.