Shakira confesses reasons why she “fights” with Gerard Piqué

Shakira and the footballer Gerard Piqué They have become one of the strongest couples in the public sphere. Their relationship has been consolidated for more than a decade and two children.

Although their romance is quite solid, there are details that bother them and that is that the Colombian has a bad habit that sometimes drives her husband out of his boxes and makes them argue. It’s about the puntualityrevealed the Colombian singer in an interview for Holly H. on the podcast “Planet Weird”.

Shakira He confessed that due to cultural differences with his partner they do not always agree on punctuality. “My poor husband, my boyfriend, my dad, whatever you want to call him, has to wait for me so long. He’s tired of waiting. Because Colombian time is not the same as Catalan, Spanish,” he said with a laugh.

The interpreter of “Antología” explained that as Pique He has been part of the FC Barcelona soccer team for a long time, he is used to schedules and a strict regime that is very different from hers.

“His mind is structured like that and mine… I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [Pero] the times that we really fight is because I am late and he waits for me awake, “he assured.

The Colombian also pointed out that her career works differently, since for her there are no “weekdays” or “weekends”. “I’ve always been working, it doesn’t matter if I have to work on a Saturday or a Sunday or a Monday, it’s the same. So I’ve completely lost track of time.